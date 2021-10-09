4NEW Hits One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. 4NEW has a market cap of $34,956.48 and $200.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00101205 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

