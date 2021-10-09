$5.28 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post sales of $5.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

