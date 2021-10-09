$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post $5.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.03 million and the lowest is $5.17 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.84 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $509,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

