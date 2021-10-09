500,000 Shares in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $201,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

