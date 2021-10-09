51,825 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

