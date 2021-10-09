5,308 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.09. 3,664,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,950. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average of $183.07. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.11 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

