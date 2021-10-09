57,000 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 210,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $78.23 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,900 shares of company stock worth $18,675,641. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.