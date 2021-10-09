578,370 Shares in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 578,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Exterran as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exterran by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Exterran by 64.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 9.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.55 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.