6,171 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after buying an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $586.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.