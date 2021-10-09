$67.74 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $67.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $67.68 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $272.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $261.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $264.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

