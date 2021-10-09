$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $68.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $64.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $310.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $283.25 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

VIVO stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $812.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.