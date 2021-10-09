$686.47 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce sales of $686.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.00 million and the highest is $757.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.28 on Friday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

