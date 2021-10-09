8,800 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 941,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.