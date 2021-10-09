88,434 Shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

TITN opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.77. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.