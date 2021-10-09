$9.57 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post $9.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $738,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 million, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

