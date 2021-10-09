$90.18 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report sales of $90.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.13 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.04 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

