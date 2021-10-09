90,328 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $90.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

