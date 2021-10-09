$91.19 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $91.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.87 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $381.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $383.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.