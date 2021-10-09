98,238 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

