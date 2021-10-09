98,948 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

