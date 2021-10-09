99,000 Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Outset Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $48.17 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

