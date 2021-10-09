AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.84% of AAR worth $217,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

