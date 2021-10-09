Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $89.92 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00100812 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 55,931,392 coins and its circulating supply is 54,167,228 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

