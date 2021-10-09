Aavegotchi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.29 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $89.74 million and approximately $23.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00232627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012007 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 55,931,392 coins and its circulating supply is 54,167,228 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

