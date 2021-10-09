AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,149 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

