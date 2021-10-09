Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 89,937 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 175,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the period.

SGOL stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

