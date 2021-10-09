ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.77% of ABM Industries worth $52,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,266,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

