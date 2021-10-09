Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

