AceD (ACED) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, AceD has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $167,759.23 and $473.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.