AceD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,506.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $174,134.63 and $6,506.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

