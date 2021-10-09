AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 17.3% Higher This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $70.22 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00229126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101077 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,492,270 coins and its circulating supply is 131,049,793 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

