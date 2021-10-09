ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 167.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,373,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,016. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

