Adshares (ADS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,093.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Adshares has a market cap of $24.31 million and $227,093.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,634,547 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.