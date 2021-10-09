Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) versus MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Review

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 25.76% 39.20% 24.81% MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 7 20 0 2.68 MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56

Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus price target of $109.56, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given MaxLinear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 13.05 $2.49 billion $1.06 99.11 MaxLinear $478.60 million 7.77 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,433.00

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats MaxLinear on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

