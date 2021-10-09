Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.36

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.36 and traded as high as C$19.43. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.39, with a volume of 169,467 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.36.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. Analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

