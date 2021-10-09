Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Aflac worth $642,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 121.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.