AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of AGCO worth $55,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AGCO by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.45 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

