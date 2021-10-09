Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

