AI Doctor Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $547,852.91 and $39,967.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00228126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00101213 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

