Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $13.73. Air China shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 620 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Air China Limited will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

