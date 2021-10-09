AirSwap (AST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.71 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $37.71 million and $2.15 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

