Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Akamai Technologies worth $125,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $241,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

