Akropolis (AKRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.74 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $98.20 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00230835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00102190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars.

