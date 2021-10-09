Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0661 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $208.76 million and approximately $96.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00230559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00123072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00144731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002237 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

