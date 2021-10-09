Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $321,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after buying an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.52 on Friday, hitting $161.52. 33,423,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,048,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

