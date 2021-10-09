Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Allegheny Technologies worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,482 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the period.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

