Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.31

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.31 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 113,743 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.67. The stock has a market cap of £54.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

