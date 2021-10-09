AllSafe Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $340,547.65 and $401.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

