AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 3.54% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Get AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFLD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.