AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 186,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $133.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

